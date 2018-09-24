Imagine Dragons' Dan Reynolds Remembers Las Vegas Shooting at Night Two of iHeartRadio Music Festival!

Dan Reynolds of Imagine Dragons shows off his buff biceps onstage during day two of the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday (September 22) in Las Vegas.

While on stage, the 31-year-old hit-maker talked of his affection for his hometown and opened with the recollections of Oct. 1, the day of the tragic mass shooting which occurred during the Route 91 Harvest Festival.

“I can tell you the city means everything to me. We try every day to be honorable to it, to represent it in a way that is true to the Vegas that we love,” Dan expressed.

“We’ve rallied together, with the Golden Knights — when I was kid, we didn’t seem like we had something to connect us, but we’ve had a lot that’s connected us in the last year,” Dan continued. “Event though I’ve been overseas, we’ve come home to the Las Vegas that I know and love. I love this city. To all the families and friends who have suffered, we love you. Vegas strong!”