Mon, 24 September 2018 at 8:03 pm

Jared Leto & Salma Hayek Join More Stars at Gucci's Paris Show

Jared Leto & Salma Hayek Join More Stars at Gucci's Paris Show

Jared Leto and Salma Hayek pose for photos while attending the Gucci show held during Paris Fashion Week on Monday (September 24) in Paris, France.

The stars were joined at the event by White Boy Rick co-stars Richie Merritt and Bel Bowley, legendary actress Faye Dunaway, If Beale Street Could Talk‘s Kiki Layne, model and actress Hari Nef, singers Soko and Jorja Smith, and David Furnish.

Jared has been the face of Gucci for several years and almost always walks the red carpet in styles from the brand.

Salma‘s husband is Francois-Henri Pinault, the CEO of Kering, the company that owns Gucci.
