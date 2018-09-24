Jennifer Lopez Joins Alex Rodriguez at Sports Legends Dinner

Jennifer Lopez poses on the red carpet with boyfriend Alex Rodriguez at the 2018 Great Sports Legends Dinner on Monday (September 24) at the New York Hilton Midtown in New York City.

The couple joined former football player Marc Buoniconti, who was paralyzed during a football tackle, and Cynthia Halelamien on the red carpet.

Jennifer was in Las Vegas this past weekend for some of her final All I Have residency shows. There are only three shows left this week!

FYI: Jennifer is wearing a Sally LaPointe top and skirt.