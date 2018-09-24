Jeremy Renner Debuts 'Heaven' with Sam Feldt at Life is Beautiful Festival!

Jeremy Renner is getting ready to make his music debut!

The 47-year-old Avengers star hit the stage to perform with Sam Feldt on the Fremont Stage during the 2018 Life Is Beautiful Festival on Saturday (September 22) in Las Vegas.

Jeremy and Sam debuted their brand new single “Heaven (Don’t Have A Name),” which is set to be released on October 5th.

“Hey @samfeldtmusic @lifeisbeautiful I had fun! Hope you did too! #heaven,” Jeremy captioned with his Instagram post. “Much love on the freemont stage @lifeisbeautiful thx for the shared experience!!”