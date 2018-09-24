Top Stories
Dakota Johnson & Chris Martin Catch Beyonce & Jay-Z's Concert

People’s Choice Awards Nominations 2018 - Finalist Nominees Revealed!

Millie Bobby Brown Performs Cardi B's 'Girls Like You' Verse at Maroon 5 Concert in Nashville – Watch!

Mon, 24 September 2018 at 11:46 am

Jeremy Renner Debuts 'Heaven' with Sam Feldt at Life is Beautiful Festival!

Jeremy Renner Debuts 'Heaven' with Sam Feldt at Life is Beautiful Festival!

Jeremy Renner is getting ready to make his music debut!

The 47-year-old Avengers star hit the stage to perform with Sam Feldt on the Fremont Stage during the 2018 Life Is Beautiful Festival on Saturday (September 22) in Las Vegas.

Jeremy and Sam debuted their brand new single “Heaven (Don’t Have A Name),” which is set to be released on October 5th.

“Hey @samfeldtmusic @lifeisbeautiful I had fun! Hope you did too! #heaven,” Jeremy captioned with his Instagram post. “Much love on the freemont stage @lifeisbeautiful thx for the shared experience!!”
Photos: FilmMagic for Life Is Beautiful
Posted to: Jeremy Renner, Sam Feldt

