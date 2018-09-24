Jodie Whittaker Joins 'Doctor Who' Cast at Special Screening in England

Jodie Whittaker is taking on her role as the Doctor!

The 36-year-old actress stepped out at a special screening of the new season of Doctor Who on Monday afternoon (September 24) at The Light Cinema in Sheffield, England.

Jodie was also joined by her co-stars Tosin Cole, Mandip Gill and Bradley Walsh.

Make sure to check out the trailer for the new season!

Doctor Who premieres on Sunday, October 7th on BBC. For the first time, the show will simultaneously air on BBC America.