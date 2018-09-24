Top Stories
Sam Smith Breaks Silence on Brandon Flynn Breakup: 'It's Still Quite Raw'

Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Bare Their Beach Bodies, Engage in PDA in Italy

Dakota Johnson & Chris Martin Catch Beyonce & Jay-Z's Concert

Mon, 24 September 2018 at 6:32 pm

Julianne Moore Explains Why She Speaks About Gun Control

Julianne Moore Explains Why She Speaks About Gun Control

Julianne Moore looks stunning on the cover of Porter magazine’s Incredible Women Issue, on sale September 28th.

Here’s what the Academy Award-winning actress had to share with the mag:

On being tired of being asked about her age: “Oh my God. I’ve been talking about aging since I was 30, can we just be alive! We’re all aging – children are aging. That’s what life is and we have to accept that there’s a beginning, a middle and an end. It’s important to remember there’s a timeframe, so we can be awake for it.”

On why it’s OK not to be strong all the time: “It’s funny because right now, along with the aging conversation, there’s a ‘strong woman’ conversation. And I’m like, ‘Why is that an attribute that everyone has to have?’ People are complicated. Some people are stronger than others and some people are able to achieve their goals and others aren’t.”

On speaking out about gun control to create a safer world for her children: “I’m not keeping her safe by trying to keep the news away from her. I’m being irresponsible. If I don’t try to keep her safe by trying to change things in this country, by trying to keep the other kids in this country safe too, then I’m being irresponsible. That’s when I started speaking out about gun violence and the need for change…We aren’t free if we don’t have the liberty to feel safe at school, at church, at the mall, at the movies, that’s unconstitutional, too. It’s about life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. When people feel daunted by this kind of responsibility, it’s important to remember that we’re not alone. We’re together in this.”

For more from Julianne, visit net-a-porter.com.
Photos: Porter Magazine
Posted to: Julianne Moore, Magazine

