Kaia Gerber Looks Chic for Her Paris Fashion Week Fittings
Kaia Gerber has arrived in Paris, France!
The 17-year-old model – and daughter of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber – was spotted stepping out of her hotel on Monday (September 24).
She was headed to the Chloe offices for her fittings ahead of Paris Fashion Week.
Kaia wore a houndstooth blazer, leather pants, and thin white-rimmed shades.
The day before, she donned a brown jacket over a white shirt, blue jeans, and Converse sneakers for fittings at the Grand Palais.
On Saturday, Kaia walked in Salvatore Ferragamo‘s Milan Fashion Week show in Milan, Italy.
