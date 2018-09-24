Top Stories
Sam Smith Breaks Silence on Brandon Flynn Breakup: 'It's Still Quite Raw'

Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Bare Their Beach Bodies, Engage in PDA in Italy

Meet the 13 Contestants on 'Dancing With the Stars' Season 27

Mon, 24 September 2018 at 9:48 pm

Kaia Gerber Looks Chic for Her Paris Fashion Week Fittings

Kaia Gerber has arrived in Paris, France!

The 17-year-old model – and daughter of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber – was spotted stepping out of her hotel on Monday (September 24).

She was headed to the Chloe offices for her fittings ahead of Paris Fashion Week.

Kaia wore a houndstooth blazer, leather pants, and thin white-rimmed shades.

The day before, she donned a brown jacket over a white shirt, blue jeans, and Converse sneakers for fittings at the Grand Palais.

On Saturday, Kaia walked in Salvatore Ferragamo‘s Milan Fashion Week show in Milan, Italy.

