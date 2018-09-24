Kanye West & Son Saint Throw Out First Pitch at White Sox Game!

Kanye West and son Saint West, 2, got to throw out the ceremonial first pitch at a Chicago White Sox game this weekend!

The father-son duo took the pitcher’s mound on Sunday (September 23) at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Ill.

Kanye shared a photo of him and Saint on the pitcher’s mound on his Instagram account, captioning the photo with, “happy Sunday.”

Check out the cute photos of Kanye West and Saint West throwing out the first pitch…