Millie Bobby Brown Performs Cardi B's 'Girls Like You' Verse at Maroon 5 Concert in Nashville – Watch!

People’s Choice Awards Nominations 2018 - Finalist Nominees Revealed!

Demi Lovato Photographed for First Time Amid Rehab Stay

Mon, 24 September 2018 at 10:12 am

Kanye West & Son Saint Throw Out First Pitch at White Sox Game!

Kanye West & Son Saint Throw Out First Pitch at White Sox Game!

Kanye West and son Saint West, 2, got to throw out the ceremonial first pitch at a Chicago White Sox game this weekend!

The father-son duo took the pitcher’s mound on Sunday (September 23) at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Ill.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kanye West

Kanye shared a photo of him and Saint on the pitcher’s mound on his Instagram account, captioning the photo with, “happy Sunday.”

Check out the cute photos of Kanye West and Saint West throwing out the first pitch…
