Sam Smith Breaks Silence on Brandon Flynn Breakup: 'It's Still Quite Raw'

Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Bare Their Beach Bodies, Engage in PDA in Italy

Meet the 13 Contestants on 'Dancing With the Stars' Season 27

Mon, 24 September 2018 at 9:34 pm

Kerry Washington Promotes Her Broadway Return with Co-Star Steven Pasquale

Kerry Washington Promotes Her Broadway Return with Co-Star Steven Pasquale

Kerry Washington hits the red carpet while attending the 10th anniversary celebration for Audience Rewards on Monday (September 24) in New York City.

The Emmy-nominated actress was joined at the event by Steven Pasquale, her co-star from the upcoming Broadway play American Son.

This will be Kerry‘s second time on Broadway. She previously starred in the play Race in 2009-2010.

Audience Rewards is a program that Broadway audiences can use to earn points for theatre tickets that they purchase and then redeem the points for memorabilia, experiences, and even more tickets.
