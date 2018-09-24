Kerry Washington Promotes Her Broadway Return with Co-Star Steven Pasquale

Kerry Washington hits the red carpet while attending the 10th anniversary celebration for Audience Rewards on Monday (September 24) in New York City.

The Emmy-nominated actress was joined at the event by Steven Pasquale, her co-star from the upcoming Broadway play American Son.

This will be Kerry‘s second time on Broadway. She previously starred in the play Race in 2009-2010.

Audience Rewards is a program that Broadway audiences can use to earn points for theatre tickets that they purchase and then redeem the points for memorabilia, experiences, and even more tickets.