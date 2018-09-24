Kim Kardashian Reveals Her Reaction to Finding Out Kylie Jenner's Pregnancy News

Kim Kardashian was asked on Twitter about Kylie Jenner‘s pregnancy as she live-tweeted the newest episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

A fan asked Kim, “what was your reaction when you found out Kylie was pregnant !? #KUWTK.”

Kim responded to the fan, saying, “I was so happy knowing i was having a baby too.” Kim welcomed Chicago just a few weeks before Kylie gave birth.

If you don’t know, Kylie kept her pregnancy a secret until after she gave birth to Stormi, who was born in early February. The Kardashians all talked about keeping the pregnancy a secret on the latest episode of the reality show.