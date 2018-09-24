Top Stories
Justin Bieber &amp; Hailey Baldwin Bare Their Beach Bodies, Engage in PDA in Italy

Dakota Johnson &amp; Chris Martin Catch Beyonce &amp; Jay-Z's Concert

People&rsquo;s Choice Awards Nominations 2018 - Finalist Nominees Revealed!

Mon, 24 September 2018 at 1:46 pm

Kim Kardashian Reveals Her Reaction to Finding Out Kylie Jenner's Pregnancy News

Kim Kardashian Reveals Her Reaction to Finding Out Kylie Jenner's Pregnancy News

Kim Kardashian was asked on Twitter about Kylie Jenner‘s pregnancy as she live-tweeted the newest episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

A fan asked Kim, “what was your reaction when you found out Kylie was pregnant !? #KUWTK.”

Kim responded to the fan, saying, “I was so happy knowing i was having a baby too.” Kim welcomed Chicago just a few weeks before Kylie gave birth.

If you don’t know, Kylie kept her pregnancy a secret until after she gave birth to Stormi, who was born in early February. The Kardashians all talked about keeping the pregnancy a secret on the latest episode of the reality show.
Photos: Getty
