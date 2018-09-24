'King Kong' Broadway Musical Debuts First Look Photo!

King Kong is heading to Broadway this Fall and a first look photo from the upcoming musical has been released!

In the photo, Christiani Pitts is seen in costume as Ann Darrow in the hands of King Kong.

The story follows a young actress, Ann Darrow (Pitts), and a maverick filmmaker, Carl Denham (Eric William Morris), as they voyage from the bustling streets of 1930s New York to an uncharted island to capture the world’s greatest wonder.

A 20-foot high, 2,000 pound gorilla is brought to life on stage by a team of seamlessly integrated artists and technicians. You can see photos of King Kong in the Australian production in the gallery.

King Kong begins preview performances on October 5 and the official opening night is November 8.