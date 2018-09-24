Kylie Jenner Shows Off New Pink Hair While Jewelry Shopping

Kylie Jenner is putting her new pink hairdo on display!

The 21-year-old Life of Kylie star was spotted stepping out with bestie Jordyn Woods on Monday (September 24) in Calabasas, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kylie Jenner

The two cruised around in Kylie‘s orange Lamborghini and did some jewelry shopping together.

Kylie sported workout gear, pink-rimmed shades that matched her hair, and gold rings on her left hand that spelled out “STORM,” in honor of her and Travis Scott‘s 7-month-old daughter Stormi Webster.

Kylie and Jordyn, who just celebrated her 21st birthday the day before, recently launched their new Kylie x Jordyn makeup line. Check out a photo from the celebrations below!

