'La La Land' Director Damien Chazelle Marries Olivia Hamilton!

Damien Chazelle is a married man!

The 33-year-old Oscar-winning La La Land director tied the knot with actress Olivia Hamilton over the weekend, according to Us Weekly.

The wedding took place on Saturday (September 22) at Point Dume in Malibu, Calif.

Damien just directed the movie First Man, which hits theaters next month, and Olivia is part of the cast.

This is the second marriage for Damien, who was previously married to Jasmine McGlade. She has an executive producer credit on his Oscar-winning movie La La Land.