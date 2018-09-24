Mon, 24 September 2018 at 8:38 pm
Lady Gaga Previews 'Is That Alright?' from 'A Star is Born' Soundtrack - Listen Now!
Lady Gaga has shared a preview of a new song from her upcoming movie A Star Is Born!
The 32-year-old singer posted a new trailer for the film and it’s set to the tune of the song “Is That Alright?”
The movie will hit theaters on October 5 and the soundtrack will be released on the same day. Pre-order the album on iTunes.
Gaga and co-star Bradley Cooper will be walking the red carpet in Los Angeles tonight (September 24) for the premiere of the film. Stay tuned for all of the photos!
Photos: Warner Bros. Posted to: A Star Is Born, Lady Gaga, Music
