Sam Smith Breaks Silence on Brandon Flynn Breakup: 'It's Still Quite Raw'

Justin Bieber &amp; Hailey Baldwin Bare Their Beach Bodies, Engage in PDA in Italy

Meet the 13 Contestants on 'Dancing With the Stars' Season 27

Mon, 24 September 2018 at 8:38 pm

Lady Gaga Previews 'Is That Alright?' from 'A Star is Born' Soundtrack - Listen Now!

Lady Gaga Previews 'Is That Alright?' from 'A Star is Born' Soundtrack - Listen Now!

Lady Gaga has shared a preview of a new song from her upcoming movie A Star Is Born!

The 32-year-old singer posted a new trailer for the film and it’s set to the tune of the song “Is That Alright?”

The movie will hit theaters on October 5 and the soundtrack will be released on the same day. Pre-order the album on iTunes.

Gaga and co-star Bradley Cooper will be walking the red carpet in Los Angeles tonight (September 24) for the premiere of the film. Stay tuned for all of the photos!
