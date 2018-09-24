Lady Gaga Shimmers in Silver at 'A Star Is Born' Premiere in LA

Lady Gaga looked absolutely stunning at the premiere of A Star Is Born!

The 32-year-old superstar hit the red carpet at event on Monday evening (September 24) at The Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.

Before stepping out for the premiere, Gaga shared a preview of a new song from the film called “Is That Alright?”

The film officially hits theaters on October 5th.

FYI: Gaga is wearing a Givenchy Haute Couture gown and Bulgari jewelry.