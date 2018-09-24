Top Stories
Sam Smith Breaks Silence on Brandon Flynn Breakup: 'It's Still Quite Raw'

Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Bare Their Beach Bodies, Engage in PDA in Italy

Meet the 13 Contestants on 'Dancing With the Stars' Season 27

Lady Gaga Shimmers in Silver at 'A Star Is Born' Premiere in LA

Lady Gaga looked absolutely stunning at the premiere of A Star Is Born!

The 32-year-old superstar hit the red carpet at event on Monday evening (September 24) at The Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.

Before stepping out for the premiere, Gaga shared a preview of a new song from the film called “Is That Alright?”

The film officially hits theaters on October 5th.

FYI: Gaga is wearing a Givenchy Haute Couture gown and Bulgari jewelry.
