Sam Smith Breaks Silence on Brandon Flynn Breakup: 'It's Still Quite Raw'

Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Bare Their Beach Bodies, Engage in PDA in Italy

Dakota Johnson & Chris Martin Catch Beyonce & Jay-Z's Concert

Mon, 24 September 2018 at 4:47 pm

Margot Robbie Will Officially Return as Harley Quinn in 'Birds of Prey' in 2020

Margot Robbie will reprise her role as Harley Quinn in the upcoming DC Comics movie Birds of Prey, which was just confirmed for a release in 2020.

The movie will hit theaters on February 7, 2020 and it will see Harley Quinn team up with fellow female superheroes Black Canary and Huntress. Margot previously played the role in Suicide Squad.

Actresses up for the role of Black Canary included Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Jurnee Smollett-Bell, and Janelle Monae.

Some of the women circling the role of Huntress included Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Margaret Qualley, and Cristin Milioti.

Cathy Yan is attached to direct the movie.
