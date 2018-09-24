Top Stories
Sam Smith Breaks Silence on Brandon Flynn Breakup: 'It's Still Quite Raw'

Sam Smith Breaks Silence on Brandon Flynn Breakup: 'It's Still Quite Raw'

Justin Bieber &amp; Hailey Baldwin Bare Their Beach Bodies, Engage in PDA in Italy

Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Bare Their Beach Bodies, Engage in PDA in Italy

Dakota Johnson &amp; Chris Martin Catch Beyonce &amp; Jay-Z's Concert

Dakota Johnson & Chris Martin Catch Beyonce & Jay-Z's Concert

Mon, 24 September 2018 at 5:11 pm

Mariah Carey Catches Beyonce & Jay-Z Concert with Boyfriend Bryan Tanaka!

Mariah Carey Catches Beyonce & Jay-Z Concert with Boyfriend Bryan Tanaka!

Mariah Carey holds hands with her boyfriend Bryan Tanaka while heading into the Rose Bowl Stadium on Sunday night (September 23) in Pasadena, Calif.

The couple checked out Beyonce and Jay-Z‘s On The Run II Tour that evening and were part of a star-studded crowd.

After the concert, Mariah and Bryan grabbed dinner at Craig’s restaurant in West Hollywood with some of their friends. She was asked by TMZ that night if she’d be open to doing a Super Bowl Halftime Show and she replied, “I would love to!”

10+ pictures inside of Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka at the concert…

Just Jared on Facebook
mariah carey bryan tanaka go to beyonce concert 01
mariah carey bryan tanaka go to beyonce concert 02
mariah carey bryan tanaka go to beyonce concert 03
mariah carey bryan tanaka go to beyonce concert 04
mariah carey bryan tanaka go to beyonce concert 05
mariah carey bryan tanaka go to beyonce concert 06
mariah carey bryan tanaka go to beyonce concert 07
mariah carey bryan tanaka go to beyonce concert 08
mariah carey bryan tanaka go to beyonce concert 09
mariah carey bryan tanaka go to beyonce concert 10

Photos: BackGrid USA
Posted to: Bryan Tanaka, Mariah Carey

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Katt Williams reportedly isn't cooperating with police in his gun investigation - TMZ
  • Dylan Sprouse had tons of support at the premiere of his new movie - Just Jared Jr
  • Josh Groban reacts to being the subject of one of Katy Perry's hit songs - TooFab
  • The reviews are in for Joaquin Phoenix's new movie - Lainey Gossip
  • This YouTuber just bravely came out as bisexual - Just Jared Jr
  • Justin Bieber is perfectly healthy - Gossip Cop