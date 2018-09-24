Mariah Carey Catches Beyonce & Jay-Z Concert with Boyfriend Bryan Tanaka!

Mariah Carey holds hands with her boyfriend Bryan Tanaka while heading into the Rose Bowl Stadium on Sunday night (September 23) in Pasadena, Calif.

The couple checked out Beyonce and Jay-Z‘s On The Run II Tour that evening and were part of a star-studded crowd.

After the concert, Mariah and Bryan grabbed dinner at Craig’s restaurant in West Hollywood with some of their friends. She was asked by TMZ that night if she’d be open to doing a Super Bowl Halftime Show and she replied, “I would love to!”

