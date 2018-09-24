Top Stories
Sam Smith Breaks Silence on Brandon Flynn Breakup: 'It's Still Quite Raw'

Sam Smith Breaks Silence on Brandon Flynn Breakup: 'It's Still Quite Raw'

Justin Bieber &amp; Hailey Baldwin Bare Their Beach Bodies, Engage in PDA in Italy

Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Bare Their Beach Bodies, Engage in PDA in Italy

Dakota Johnson &amp; Chris Martin Catch Beyonce &amp; Jay-Z's Concert

Dakota Johnson & Chris Martin Catch Beyonce & Jay-Z's Concert

Mon, 24 September 2018 at 3:06 pm

Maroon 5 & Cardi B Dethrone Drake on Billboard Hot 100 with 'Girls Like You'

Maroon 5 & Cardi B Dethrone Drake on Billboard Hot 100 with 'Girls Like You'

Maroon 5 and Cardi B have finally reached number one on the Billboard Hot 100 with their song “Girls Like You” after spending the past six weeks at number two!

The song has dethroned Drake‘s “In My Feelings,” which topped the all-genre chart for the past ten weeks.

“In My Feelings” dropped to number two for the chart dated September 29 and Eminem skyrocketed to number three with his new song “Killshot.”

This is Maroon 5‘s fourth song to hit number one on the Hot 100 after “Makes Me Wonder” in 2007, “Moves Like Jagger” in 2011, and “One More Night” in 2012.

Cardi is at number one for the third time following her debut single “Bodak Yellow” and her song “I Like It.”

Maroon 5 is performing the halftime show at next year’s Super Bowl and Cardi is rumored to join them!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Billboard, Cardi B, Drake, Maroon 5, Music

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Katt Williams reportedly isn't cooperating with police in his gun investigation - TMZ
  • Dylan Sprouse had tons of support at the premiere of his new movie - Just Jared Jr
  • Josh Groban reacts to being the subject of one of Katy Perry's hit songs - TooFab
  • The reviews are in for Joaquin Phoenix's new movie - Lainey Gossip
  • This YouTuber just bravely came out as bisexual - Just Jared Jr
  • Justin Bieber is perfectly healthy - Gossip Cop