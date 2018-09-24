Maroon 5 & Cardi B Dethrone Drake on Billboard Hot 100 with 'Girls Like You'

Maroon 5 and Cardi B have finally reached number one on the Billboard Hot 100 with their song “Girls Like You” after spending the past six weeks at number two!

The song has dethroned Drake‘s “In My Feelings,” which topped the all-genre chart for the past ten weeks.

“In My Feelings” dropped to number two for the chart dated September 29 and Eminem skyrocketed to number three with his new song “Killshot.”

This is Maroon 5‘s fourth song to hit number one on the Hot 100 after “Makes Me Wonder” in 2007, “Moves Like Jagger” in 2011, and “One More Night” in 2012.

Cardi is at number one for the third time following her debut single “Bodak Yellow” and her song “I Like It.”

Maroon 5 is performing the halftime show at next year’s Super Bowl and Cardi is rumored to join them!