Mary Elizabeth Winstead & Common Premiere 'All About Nina' at LA Film Festival 2018!

Mary Elizabeth Winstead is picture perfect as she hits the red carpet at the special screening of her latest film All About Nina held during the 2018 LA Film Festival at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on Sunday (September 23) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 33-year-old actress was joined at the event by her co-stars Common, Mindy Sterling, Camryn Manheim, Jordan Christian Hearn, Andree Vermeulen, as well as the film’s writer-director Eva Vives, and producers Sean Tabibian, Greg Hannley and Alexander Draghici.

The story follows Nina Geld (Winstead), a bracingly funny and blisteringly provocative stand-up comedian whose career is taking off, but whose personal life is a near-complete disaster. To escape a difficult ex and to prepare for a prospectively life-changing audition, Nina flees to Los Angeles where she meets Rafe (Common), who challenges almost every preconception she has — including those around her own deeply troubled past.

FYI: Mary is wearing a Valentino dress, Brian Atwood heels, AS29 earrings, Hearts On Fire rings and Stefere palm ring.