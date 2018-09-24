Top Stories
Sam Smith Breaks Silence on Brandon Flynn Breakup: 'It's Still Quite Raw'

Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Bare Their Beach Bodies, Engage in PDA in Italy

Meet the 13 Contestants on 'Dancing With the Stars' Season 27

Mon, 24 September 2018 at 10:29 pm

Nick Jonas & Little Brother Frankie Team Up for Ryder Cup Dinner in Paris

Nick Jonas and his brother Frankie Jonas sit down to eat at the Ryder Cup Dinner!

The siblings, ages 26 and 17, respectively, attended the event held at Fouquet’s Barriere on Monday (September 24) Paris, France.

Nick suited up in grey, and Frankie wore a dark blue dress shirt.

Nick celebrated his birthday last week, and Frankie took to Instagram to share a sweet message to his big brother: “Happy birthday bro,” Frankie wrote. “You have and always will be one of my biggest inspirations and supporters. Appreciate all the things you’ve done for me and all the times you’ve been there for me as one of my closest and best friends. Love you always. To many more! I’m lucky to have you as a brother and a friend homeskillet.”

Photos: Getty, SplashNewsOnline
Posted to: Frankie Jonas, Nick Jonas

