Millie Bobby Brown Performs Cardi B's 'Girls Like You' Verse at Maroon 5 Concert in Nashville – Watch!

Cher Reveals Who She Wouldn't Duet With on 'Ellen' – Watch!

Demi Lovato Photographed for First Time Amid Rehab Stay

It Looks Like Nicki Minaj & Cardi B Could Run Into Each Other Again...

Oliver Trevena Stars in Sayki's New Men's Fashion Campaign!

Fashion brand Sayki just released its Fall 2018 campaign starring actor Oliver Trevena!

You might recognize Oliver from his hosting work with talk show Young Hollywood, his in studio interviews for The Hollywood Reporter, or from hosting live pre-shows for the Grammys and the American Music Awards.

Oliver is also an actor seen on TV shows like The Good Guys, The Forgotten, and Leverage. He just shot in the upcoming feature film The Rising Hawk and has some other roles on his slate.

Sayki, which is a heritage name by definition meaning “respect,” has been a family operated menswear business since 1924.

Photos: Randall Slavin
