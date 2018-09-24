'Overlord' Gets Great Reviews at Fantastic Fest - Read Tweets!

The upcoming movie Overlord had its world premiere over the weekend at Fantastic Fest and the reviews on social media are “fantastic.”

The movie’s stars Wyatt Russell, Jovan Adepo, Mathilde Olivier, John Magaro, Julius Avery, Dominic Applewhite, Iain De Caestecker, and Pilou Asbaek were all in attendance for the premiere on Saturday (September 22) in Austin, Tex.

Overlord takes place on the eve of D-Day and follows a group of American paratroopers who drop into occupied France and discover that supernatural experiments are happening in a secret Nazi lab.

With only a few reviews in, the movie currently has an 89% on Rotten Tomatoes. Read some of the great buzz in the tweets below!