'Overlord' Gets Great Reviews at Fantastic Fest - Read Tweets!
The upcoming movie Overlord had its world premiere over the weekend at Fantastic Fest and the reviews on social media are “fantastic.”
The movie’s stars Wyatt Russell, Jovan Adepo, Mathilde Olivier, John Magaro, Julius Avery, Dominic Applewhite, Iain De Caestecker, and Pilou Asbaek were all in attendance for the premiere on Saturday (September 22) in Austin, Tex.
Overlord takes place on the eve of D-Day and follows a group of American paratroopers who drop into occupied France and discover that supernatural experiments are happening in a secret Nazi lab.
With only a few reviews in, the movie currently has an 89% on Rotten Tomatoes. Read some of the great buzz in the tweets below!
OVERLORD is everything I wanted from a WWII Nazi zombie movie. Shades of THE THING, RE-ANIMATOR, and hardcore horror influence amidst grunts-and-grit military warfare. Explosive action, gruesome sci-fi experimentation. Massive, MASSIVE fun. #FantasticFest
— Howlin' Matt Donato (@DoNatoBomb) September 23, 2018
OVERLORD isn’t for everyone but holy hell is it precisely 100 percent my jam. RESIDENT EVIL meets WOLFENSTEIN & I loved every ridiculously gory second of it. #FantasticFest
— Heather Wixson (@thehorrorchick) September 23, 2018
Overlord is a blast. It’s a men-on-a-mission, behind-enemy-lines, one-goal WW2 movie, with creepy creature stuff spread throughout. Good characters, great set pieces, a ton of fun. #FantasticFest
— Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) September 23, 2018