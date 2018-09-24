People’s Choice Awards Nominations 2018 - Finalist Nominees Revealed!
The E!’s People’s Choice Awards have announced the finalists in each category.
Fans have been voting and voting in the first round and now, we know which finalists are ready to get even more votes! Fans voted so hard for some entries, that write in votes were fairly popular this year!
Finalist voting for the 43 categories across movies, television, music, and pop culture runs today through Friday, October 19 at 11:59pm ET. There are several ways to vote and you can check out all the rules on E!
The show will air on Sunday (November 11).
Click inside to see the full list of nominees for the E!’s People’s Choice Awards…
MOVIES
Movie of 2018
Black Panther
Avengers: Infinity War
Incredibles 2
Fifty Shades Freed
A Quiet Place
Comedy Movie of 2018
Love, Simon
Blockers
The Spy Who Dumped Me
Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again
Crazy Rich Asians
Action Movie of 2018
Black Panther
Avengers: Infinity War
Deadpool 2
Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
Ocean’s 8
Drama Movie of 2018
Fifty Shades Freed
12 Strong
Red Sparrow
Midnight Sun
A Quiet Place
Family Movie of 2018
Incredibles 2
A Wrinkle in Time
Hotel Transylvania 3
I Can Only Imagine
Christopher Robin
Male Movie Star of 2018
Chris Hemsworth, Avengers: Infinity War
Robert Downey Jr., Avengers: Infinity War
Chadwick Boseman, Black Panther
Chris Pratt, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
Nick Robinson, Love, Simon
Female Movie Star of 2018
Scarlett Johansson, Avengers: Infinity War
Sandra Bullock, Ocean's 8
Anne Hathaway, Ocean's 8
Lily James, Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again
Bryce Dallas Howard, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
Drama Movie Star of 2018
John Krasinski, A Quiet Place
Emily Blunt, A Quiet Place
Jennifer Lawrence, Red Sparrow
Chris Hemsworth, 12 Strong
Jamie Dornan, Fifty Shades Freed
Comedy Movie Star of 2018
Melissa McCarthy, Life of the Party
John Cena, Blockers
Nick Robinson, Love, Simon
Amanda Seyfried, Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again
Mila Kunis, The Spy Who Dumped Me
Action Movie Star of 2018
Chris Hemsworth, Avengers: Infinity Wars
Ryan Reynolds, Deadpool 2
Chadwick Boseman, Black Panther
Danai Gurira, Black Panther
Chris Pratt, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
TELEVISION
Show of 2018
This Is Us
Grey’ss Anatomy
The Big Bang Theory
13 Reasons Why
Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments – write-in vote
Drama Show of 2018
This Is Us
Grey’s Anatomy
13 Reasons Why
Riverdale
The Handmaid’s Tale
Comedy Show of 2018
The Big Bang Theory
Modern Family
Black-ish
Orange Is the New Black
The Good Place
Revival Show of 2018
American Idol
One Day at a Time
Queer Eye
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
Dynasty
Reality Show of 2018
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
Queer Eye
Keeping Up With the Kardashians
Chrisley Knows Best
Vanderpump Rules
Competition Show of 2018
The Voice
Ellen’ss Game of Games
Big Brother
RuPaul’ss Drag Race
America’s Got Talent
Male TV Star of 2018
Andrew Lincoln, The Walking Dead
Cole Sprouse, Riverdale
Justin Chambers, Grey’s Anatomy
Freddie Highmore, The Good Doctor
Harry Shum Jr., Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments – write-in vote
Female TV Star of 2018
Ellen Pompeo, Grey's Anatomy
Mandy Moore, This Is Us
Camila Mendes, Riverdale
Viola Davis, How to Get Away With Murder
Katherine McNamara, Shadowhunters: The Moral Instruments – write-in vote
Drama TV Star of 2018
Ellen Pompeo, Grey’s Anatomy
Mariska Hargitay, Law & Order: SVU
KJ Apa, Riverdale
Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Katherine Langford, 13 Reasons Why
Comedy TV Star of 2018
Jim Parsons, The Big Bang Theory
Donald Glover, Atlanta
Kristen Bell, The Good Place
Sofia Vergara, Modern Family
Drew Barrymore, Santa Clarita Diet
DaytimeTalk Show of 2018
The Ellen DeGeneres Show
Steve
Live With Kelly and Ryan
The Real
Red Table Talk With Jada Pinkett Smith
-Nighttime Talk Show of 2018
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
The Late Late Show With James Corden
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen
Competition Contestant of 2018
Nikki Bella, Dancing With the Stars
Maddie Poppe, American Idol
Brynn Cartelli, The Voice
Cody Nickson, The Amazing Race
Eva Igo, World of Dance
Reality TV Star of 2018
Khloe Kardashian, Keeping Up With the Kardashians
Antoni Porowski, Queer Eye
Joanna Gaines, Fixer Upper
Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
Nikki Bella, Total Bellas
Bingeworthy Show of 2018
Outlander – write-in vote
Queer Eye
Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments – write-in vote
13 Reasons Why
Shameless
Sci-fi/Fantasy Show of 2018
Supernatural
The Originals
The Expanse
Wynonna Earp – write-in vote
Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments
MUSIC
Male Artist of 2018
Drake
Keith Urban
Ed Sheeran
Shawn Mendes
Bruno Mars
Female Artist of 2018
Taylor Swift
Cardi B
Ariana Grande
Camila Cabello
Nicki Minaj
Group of 2018
Twenty One Pilots
Panic! At the Disco
5 Seconds of Summer
BTS
Super Junior – write-in vote
Album of 2018
Cardi B, Invasion of Privacy
Camila Cabello, Camila
Shawn Mendes, Shawn Mendes
Ariana Grande, Sweetener
Nicki Minaj, Queen
Song of 2018
Ariana Grande, No Tears Left to Cry
Shawn Mendes, In My Blood
Selena Gomez, Back to You
Cardi B, Bad Bunny
J Balvin, I Like It
BTS, Idol – write-in vote
Country Artist of 2018
Thomas Rhett
Luke Bryan
Carrie Underwood
Blake Shelton
Keith Urban
Latin Artist of 2018
Becky G
CNCO
J Balvin
Bad Bunny
Shakira
Music Video of 2018
Selena Gomez, Back to You
Ariana Grande, No Tears Left to Cry
Childish Gambino, This Is America
Camila Cabello, Never Be the Same
BTS, Idol – write-in vote
Concert Tour of 2018
Beyoncé & Jay Z, On the Run II Tour
Taylor Swift, Reputation Tour
Britney Spears, Piece of Me Tour
Katy Perry, Witness Tour
Super Junior, Super Show 7 – write-in vote
POP CULTURE
Beauty Influencer of 2018
NIKKIETUTORIALS
Bretman Rock
Brooklyn and Bailey
Jackie Aina
James Charles
Social Star of 2018
Shane Dawson
JennaMarbles
Amanda Cerny
The Dolan Twins
Lele Pons
Animal Star of 2018
Lil Bub
Crusoe the Celebrity Dachshund
Gone to the Snow Dogs
Cole & Marmalade
April the Giraffe
Social Celebrity of 2018
Ellen DeGeneres
Chrissy Teigen
BTS
Taylor Swift
Selena Gomez
Comedy Act of 2018
Kevin Hart
Tiffany Haddish
Ali Wong
Marlon Wayans
Amy Schumer
Style Star of 2018
Zendaya
Blake Lively
Emma Watson
Beyoncé
Harry Styles
Game Changer of 2018
Colin Kaepernick
Serena Williams
Cristiano Ronaldo
Aly Raisman
Nia Jax
Pop Podcast of 2018
Amy Schumer Presents: 3 Girls, 1 Keith
Scrubbing in With Becca Tilley & Tanya Rad
Anna Faris Is Unqualified
LADYGANG
Chicks in the Office
