Pete Davidson Explains How He Began Dating Ariana Grande

Pete Davidson is opening up about his relationship with fiancee Ariana Grande in a new in-depth interview with Howard Stern.

The 24-year-old Saturday Night Live comedian says that he and Ariana started dating after their respective breakups with longtime loves Cazzie David and the late Mac Miller.

“Timing I feel like is everything, and we both were in a similar situation at the same time,” he said.

Despite the fact that they only began dating this year, Ariana has said that she knew years ago that she would one day marry Pete. “It’s like the weirdest, coolest thing that’s ever happened,” he said about his fiancee’s statement.

Pete said that he even asked Ariana if she was sure she didn’t want to date someone else.

“Before we started dating, I scrolled through a list of really hot guys on the internet and I was like, ‘Are you sure?’” Pete jokingly said. “I was like ‘Here is all of One Direction. Are you sure?’ I scrolled through everybody.”