Pregnant Kate Hudson & Boyfriend Danny Fujikawa Step Out After Her Baby Shower

Mon, 24 September 2018 at 11:07 pm

Kate Hudson and Danny Fujikawa enjoy a shopping trip together!

The 39-year-old pregnant Something Borrowed actress and her boyfriend were spotted out and about on Monday (September 24) in Los Angeles.

Kate covered up her baby bump in a purple dress with brown and white slides and a purse with a sunset design.

Danny carried their bag of purchases as the duo sipped on their cool drinks.

“Grateful for these beauties throwing me the sweetest celebration for baby girl yesterday 💕 #WeReady,” Kate captioned the Instagram photo below from her baby shower on Sunday.

This will be Kate and Danny‘s first child together. She also shares 14-year-old son Ryder with Chris Robinson and 7-year-old son Bingham with Matt Bellamy.

Photos: SplashNewsOnline
