Millie Bobby Brown Performs Cardi B's 'Girls Like You' Verse at Maroon 5 Concert in Nashville – Watch!

People’s Choice Awards Nominations 2018 - Finalist Nominees Revealed!

Demi Lovato Photographed for First Time Amid Rehab Stay

Mon, 24 September 2018 at 8:49 am

Ryan Gosling & Claire Foy Kick Off San Sebastian Film Festival with 'First Man' Photo Call!

Ryan Gosling & Claire Foy Kick Off San Sebastian Film Festival with 'First Man' Photo Call!

Ryan Gosling happily flashes a smile alongside his co-star Claire Foy while attending the photo call for their upcoming film First Man held during the 2018 San Sebastian Film Festival on Monday (September 24) in San Sebastian, Spain.

First Man chronicles Neil Armstrong‘s real life journey to become the first man on the moon. Claire, 34, plays Armstrong’s wife, Janet.

“What I thought about every day was that Neil Armstrong’s sons were going to see this film,” Ryan recently expressed (via ET). “They’ve seen it and it gets the Armstrong sign of approval is more than I ever could have hoped for.”

The film hits theaters on October 12th – Watch the trailer here!
Credit: Carlos Alvarez; Photos: Getty
Posted to: Claire Foy, Ryan Gosling

