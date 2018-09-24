Top Stories
Sam Smith Breaks Silence on Brandon Flynn Breakup: 'It's Still Quite Raw'

Sam Smith Breaks Silence on Brandon Flynn Breakup: 'It's Still Quite Raw'

Justin Bieber &amp; Hailey Baldwin Bare Their Beach Bodies, Engage in PDA in Italy

Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Bare Their Beach Bodies, Engage in PDA in Italy

Dakota Johnson &amp; Chris Martin Catch Beyonce &amp; Jay-Z's Concert

Dakota Johnson & Chris Martin Catch Beyonce & Jay-Z's Concert

Mon, 24 September 2018 at 3:39 pm

Ryan Gosling & Claire Foy Premiere 'First Man' at San Sebastian Film Festival 2018!

Ryan Gosling & Claire Foy Premiere 'First Man' at San Sebastian Film Festival 2018!

Ryan Gosling is dapper as he suits up to hit the red carpet at the premiere of his latest film First Man held during the 2018 San Sebastian International Film Festival at the Victoria Eugenia Theater on Monday (September 24) in San Sebastian, Spain.

The 37-year-old actor was joined by his co-star Claire Foy at the festival premiere, which is among one of the most important cinema festivals in the world.

“I mean it’s hard to communicate just how dangerous and how extreme these missions really were,” Ryan recently expressed about the film (via ET). “Sitting in these really carefully reconstructed capsules having astronauts involved in those missions talking to me in my ear through the scenes. It was a very very surreal process, an opportunity I still can’t believe I got to have.”
Just Jared on Facebook
ryan gosling claire foy premiere first man at san sebastian film festival 01
ryan gosling claire foy premiere first man at san sebastian film festival 02
ryan gosling claire foy premiere first man at san sebastian film festival 03
ryan gosling claire foy premiere first man at san sebastian film festival 04
ryan gosling claire foy premiere first man at san sebastian film festival 05
ryan gosling claire foy premiere first man at san sebastian film festival 06
ryan gosling claire foy premiere first man at san sebastian film festival 07
ryan gosling claire foy premiere first man at san sebastian film festival 08
ryan gosling claire foy premiere first man at san sebastian film festival 09
ryan gosling claire foy premiere first man at san sebastian film festival 10
ryan gosling claire foy premiere first man at san sebastian film festival 11
ryan gosling claire foy premiere first man at san sebastian film festival 12
ryan gosling claire foy premiere first man at san sebastian film festival 13
ryan gosling claire foy premiere first man at san sebastian film festival 14
ryan gosling claire foy premiere first man at san sebastian film festival 15
ryan gosling claire foy premiere first man at san sebastian film festival 16
ryan gosling claire foy premiere first man at san sebastian film festival 17
ryan gosling claire foy premiere first man at san sebastian film festival 18
ryan gosling claire foy premiere first man at san sebastian film festival 19
ryan gosling claire foy premiere first man at san sebastian film festival 20
ryan gosling claire foy premiere first man at san sebastian film festival 21
ryan gosling claire foy premiere first man at san sebastian film festival 22
ryan gosling claire foy premiere first man at san sebastian film festival 23
ryan gosling claire foy premiere first man at san sebastian film festival 24
ryan gosling claire foy premiere first man at san sebastian film festival 25
ryan gosling claire foy premiere first man at san sebastian film festival 26

Credit: Sean Thorton; Photos: WENN
Posted to: Claire Foy, Ryan Gosling

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Katt Williams reportedly isn't cooperating with police in his gun investigation - TMZ
  • Dylan Sprouse had tons of support at the premiere of his new movie - Just Jared Jr
  • Josh Groban reacts to being the subject of one of Katy Perry's hit songs - TooFab
  • The reviews are in for Joaquin Phoenix's new movie - Lainey Gossip
  • This YouTuber just bravely came out as bisexual - Just Jared Jr
  • Justin Bieber is perfectly healthy - Gossip Cop