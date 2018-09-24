Ryan Gosling & Claire Foy Premiere 'First Man' at San Sebastian Film Festival 2018!

Ryan Gosling is dapper as he suits up to hit the red carpet at the premiere of his latest film First Man held during the 2018 San Sebastian International Film Festival at the Victoria Eugenia Theater on Monday (September 24) in San Sebastian, Spain.

The 37-year-old actor was joined by his co-star Claire Foy at the festival premiere, which is among one of the most important cinema festivals in the world.

“I mean it’s hard to communicate just how dangerous and how extreme these missions really were,” Ryan recently expressed about the film (via ET). “Sitting in these really carefully reconstructed capsules having astronauts involved in those missions talking to me in my ear through the scenes. It was a very very surreal process, an opportunity I still can’t believe I got to have.”