Sam Smith Breaks Silence on Brandon Flynn Breakup: 'It's Still Quite Raw'

Mon, 24 September 2018 at 2:43 pm

Sam Smith is speaking publicly for the first time about his breakup with 13 Reasons Why‘s Brandon Flynn.

“I’m still trying to figure out what I took from that relationship and what it meant to me. It’s still quite raw,” the 26-year-old singer told UK’s The Times of his relationship with the 24-year-old actor.

Despite it being raw, the split was amicable. Sam said, “All my relationships have ended in a nice way, never nasty.”

He also added that “seeing gay relationships [in the public eye] is important and refreshing. You don’t see it loads.”

News of Sam and Brandon‘s breakup emerged in June after about 9 months together.

The last photos we have of Sam and Brandon together are from mid-June.
