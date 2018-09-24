Top Stories
Mon, 24 September 2018 at 12:38 pm

Selena Gomez Announces Break From Social Media: 'Negative Comments Can Hurt Anybody's Feelings'

Selena Gomez Announces Break From Social Media: 'Negative Comments Can Hurt Anybody's Feelings'

Selena Gomez has announced that she will be taking a break from social media.

It all started when the 26-year-old entertainer and actress posted a super cute selfie to her Instagram account, and captioned the photo with, “Mood lol (I was looking at myself in the mirror -like an idiot!)”

Later, Selena updated the post, writing, “Update: taking a social media break. Again. As much as I am grateful for the voice that social media gives each of us, I am equally grateful to be able to step back and live my life present to the moment I have been given. Kindness and encouragement only for a bit! Just remember- negative comments can hurt anybody’s feelings. Obvi.”

