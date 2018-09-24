Top Stories
Mon, 24 September 2018 at 12:53 am

Serena Williams Is Honored at Imagine Ball 2018!

Serena Williams Is Honored at Imagine Ball 2018!

Serena Williams is being honored!

The 36-year-old tennis player was in attendance at the 5th Annual Imagine Ball Honoring Serena Williams Benefiting Imagine LA Presented By John Terzian & Val Vogt at The Peppermint Club on Sunday night (September 23) in Los Angeles.

Colton Haynes, James Tupper, Kelly Rowland and Nicole Scherzinger were all in attendance to celebrate with Serena.

The event, honoring the 23-time Grand Slam champion, was hosted by Good Day LA‘s Rita Garcia.

Proceeds benefit Imagine LA, a not-for-profit organization dedicated to ending the cycle of family homelessness and chronic poverty via a supercharged blend of mentoring and social services.
