Serena Williams Is Honored at Imagine Ball 2018!

Serena Williams is being honored!

The 36-year-old tennis player was in attendance at the 5th Annual Imagine Ball Honoring Serena Williams Benefiting Imagine LA Presented By John Terzian & Val Vogt at The Peppermint Club on Sunday night (September 23) in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Serena Williams

Colton Haynes, James Tupper, Kelly Rowland and Nicole Scherzinger were all in attendance to celebrate with Serena.

The event, honoring the 23-time Grand Slam champion, was hosted by Good Day LA‘s Rita Garcia.

Proceeds benefit Imagine LA, a not-for-profit organization dedicated to ending the cycle of family homelessness and chronic poverty via a supercharged blend of mentoring and social services.