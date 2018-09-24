Top Stories
Sam Smith Breaks Silence on Brandon Flynn Breakup: 'It's Still Quite Raw'

Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Bare Their Beach Bodies, Engage in PDA in Italy

Dakota Johnson & Chris Martin Catch Beyonce & Jay-Z's Concert

Mon, 24 September 2018 at 4:31 pm

Shailene Woodley Brings Hunky Boyfriend Ben Volavola to Dior Fashion Show!

Shailene Woodley Brings Hunky Boyfriend Ben Volavola to Dior Fashion Show!

Shailene Woodley poses for a photo with boyfriend Ben Volavola while attending the Dior fashion show held during Paris Fashion Week on Monday (September 24) in Paris, France.

The 26-year-old Big Little Lies actress told WWD that she recently moved to Paris to be closer to Ben, who plays rugby for French team Racing 92.

“I’m constantly taking notes on what these beautiful Parisians are wearing,” Shailene told the outlet about the fashion in Paris.

Shailene and Ben have been dating for about a year and they made their first red carpet appearance together back in May for the premiere of her movie Adrift.

Make sure to see all of the other celebs who attended the fashion show!

10+ pictures inside of Shailene Woodley at the fashion show with her boyfriend…

Photos: BackGrid USA, Getty
Posted to: Ben Volavola, Fashion, Shailene Woodley

