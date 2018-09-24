Top Stories
Sam Smith Breaks Silence on Brandon Flynn Breakup: 'It's Still Quite Raw'

Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Bare Their Beach Bodies, Engage in PDA in Italy

Meet the 13 Contestants on 'Dancing With the Stars' Season 27

Mon, 24 September 2018 at 11:59 pm

Taraji P. Henson & Terrence Howard Premiere 'Empire' Season Five!

Taraji P. Henson and Terrence Howard strike a pose at the season five premiere of their series Empire!

The co-stars stepped out for the event held at Lafayette on Monday (September 24) in New York City.

They were joined by their other co-star Paolo Nieddu, director Sanaa Hamri, and Terrence‘s wife Mira Pak.

Don’t miss the new season of Empire when it premieres on September 26 on Fox!

Also pictured inside: Jussie Smollett attending the Empire season five premiere at the 2018 Tribeca TV Festival at Spring Studios on Saturday in New York City.

FYI: Taraji is wearing Designers Remix.

30+ pictures inside of Taraji P. Henson and Terrence Howard at the event…

