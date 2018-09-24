The Hills' Audrina Patridge & Ryan Cabrera Split Again After Rekindling Romance

Audrina Patridge and Ryan Cabrera have split for a second time.

If you don’t know, the couple, whose relationship was documented on The Hills, originally dated for several months in 2010. They recently reunited back in April and dated for a second time.

No reason was given for the breakup, but People has reportedly confirmed the news via sources.

The pair celebrated his birthday together back in May.

Neither Ryan nor Audrina have spoken publicly about the split just yet. Stay tuned and we’ll update as more information becomes available.