The Kardashians Address Keeping Kylie Jenner's Pregnancy a Secret on 'KUWTK'

The Kardashians are finally speaking out about Kylie Jenner‘s pregnancy, which was kept a secret by the family until she gave birth to Stormi in February.

In the latest episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians on Sunday (September 23), the family openly discussed keeping the pregnancy a secret.

“Kylie is about to have her baby and it’s pretty crazy that it really hasn’t been confirmed. So I don’t want to be the one with the info, or getting blamed for someone finding out the secret,” Kourtney Kardashian said during the episode.

“Can you believe that Kylie got out of the hospital with not one report? Now Caitlyn [Jenner] can never say we have big mouths and we leak everything. We kept that a secret!” Kim Kardashian said.

“That was a lot of anxiety for me. People were saying, ‘We’re going to post, we’re going to announce,’ and I’m like, ‘No!’ But she did it perfectly and it was such a positive experience for her,” added mom Kris Jenner.

“Totally. Everyone was just like, ‘Okay, we get it. We get why you kept it private’… Kylie’s always wanted to be a mom, so this is really exciting for her. She just didn’t want anyone changing her happy moment and her happy pregnancy, so I’m really proud of her that she stuck to her guns and was able to tell her story her way,” Kim agreed.

Keeping Up With The Kardashians airs Sunday nights on E!