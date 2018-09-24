Top Stories
Millie Bobby Brown Performs Cardi B's 'Girls Like You' Verse at Maroon 5 Concert in Nashville &ndash; Watch!

Millie Bobby Brown Performs Cardi B's 'Girls Like You' Verse at Maroon 5 Concert in Nashville – Watch!

Cher Reveals Who She Wouldn't Duet With on 'Ellen' &ndash; Watch!

Cher Reveals Who She Wouldn't Duet With on 'Ellen' – Watch!

Demi Lovato Photographed for First Time Amid Rehab Stay

Demi Lovato Photographed for First Time Amid Rehab Stay

It Looks Like Nicki Minaj &amp; Cardi B Could Run Into Each Other Again...

It Looks Like Nicki Minaj & Cardi B Could Run Into Each Other Again...

Mon, 24 September 2018 at 2:13 am

The Kardashians Address Keeping Kylie Jenner's Pregnancy a Secret on 'KUWTK'

The Kardashians Address Keeping Kylie Jenner's Pregnancy a Secret on 'KUWTK'

The Kardashians are finally speaking out about Kylie Jenner‘s pregnancy, which was kept a secret by the family until she gave birth to Stormi in February.

In the latest episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians on Sunday (September 23), the family openly discussed keeping the pregnancy a secret.

Kylie is about to have her baby and it’s pretty crazy that it really hasn’t been confirmed. So I don’t want to be the one with the info, or getting blamed for someone finding out the secret,” Kourtney Kardashian said during the episode.

“Can you believe that Kylie got out of the hospital with not one report? Now Caitlyn [Jenner] can never say we have big mouths and we leak everything. We kept that a secret!” Kim Kardashian said.

“That was a lot of anxiety for me. People were saying, ‘We’re going to post, we’re going to announce,’ and I’m like, ‘No!’ But she did it perfectly and it was such a positive experience for her,” added mom Kris Jenner.

“Totally. Everyone was just like, ‘Okay, we get it. We get why you kept it private’… Kylie’s always wanted to be a mom, so this is really exciting for her. She just didn’t want anyone changing her happy moment and her happy pregnancy, so I’m really proud of her that she stuck to her guns and was able to tell her story her way,” Kim agreed.

Keeping Up With The Kardashians airs Sunday nights on E!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Kylie Jenner

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Katt Williams reportedly isn't cooperating with police in his gun investigation - TMZ
  • Dylan Sprouse had tons of support at the premiere of his new movie - Just Jared Jr
  • Josh Groban reacts to being the subject of one of Katy Perry's hit songs - TooFab
  • The reviews are in for Joaquin Phoenix's new movie - Lainey Gossip
  • This YouTuber just bravely came out as bisexual - Just Jared Jr
  • Justin Bieber is perfectly healthy - Gossip Cop