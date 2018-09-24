Top Stories
'The Voice' 2018 - Judges & Celeb Advisors for Season 15!

'The Voice' 2018 - Judges & Celeb Advisors for Season 15!

Season fifteen of The Voice is set to premiere tonight and we can’t get over this amazing celeb lineup!

As usual, there are four celebrity coaches set for the reality singing competition, in addition to four celebrity mentors who will help them out throughout the season.

There’s now a new twist this season as well – a competition called “The Comeback Stage.” The Comeback Stage will feature six singers who did not get a chair turned during their initial audition. Those six singers will actually compete for a spot in the Top 13.

Be sure to tune into The Voice, tonight beginning at 8pm ET on NBC! The show will air on Mondays and Tuesdays this fall.

Click through the slideshow to find out everything you need to know about The Voice season fifteen…
