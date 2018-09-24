Top Stories
Mon, 24 September 2018 at 9:11 am

Timothee Chalamet Brings 'Beautiful Boy' To San Sebastian Film Festival 2018!

Timothee Chalamet Brings 'Beautiful Boy' To San Sebastian Film Festival 2018!

Timothee Chalamet keeps it cool and casual as he flashes a smile at the photo call for his latest film Beautiful Boy held during the 2018 San Sebastian International Film Festival on Monday (September 24) in San Sebastian, Spain.

The 22-year-old actor was joined at the event by the film’s writer-director Felix Van Groeningen.

Beautiful Boy, which co-stars Steve Carell, Maura Tierney and Amy Ryan, is based on the best-selling pair of memoirs from father and son David and Nic Sheff chronicling the heartbreaking and inspiring experience of survival, relapse, and recovery in a family coping with addiction over many years.

The Amazon Studios film will be released in theaters on October 12 – Watch the trailer here!

