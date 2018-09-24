Timothee Chalamet Brings 'Beautiful Boy' To San Sebastian Film Festival 2018!

Timothee Chalamet keeps it cool and casual as he flashes a smile at the photo call for his latest film Beautiful Boy held during the 2018 San Sebastian International Film Festival on Monday (September 24) in San Sebastian, Spain.

The 22-year-old actor was joined at the event by the film’s writer-director Felix Van Groeningen.

Beautiful Boy, which co-stars Steve Carell, Maura Tierney and Amy Ryan, is based on the best-selling pair of memoirs from father and son David and Nic Sheff chronicling the heartbreaking and inspiring experience of survival, relapse, and recovery in a family coping with addiction over many years.

The Amazon Studios film will be released in theaters on October 12 – Watch the trailer here!