Timothee Chalamet Goes Floral at 'Beautiful Boy' Premiere During San Sebastian Film Festival 2018!

Timothee Chalamet suited up for the premiere of Beautiful Boy!

The 22-year-old actor hit the red carpet as part of the 2018 San Sebastian International Film Festival on Monday evening (September 24) in San Sebastian, Spain.

Timothee, who looked sharp in a floral suit, was also joined by the film’s writer-director Felix Van Groeningen.

Beautiful Boy is based on the best-selling pair of memoirs from father and son David and Nic Sheff chronicling their heartbreaking and inspiring experience of survival, relapse, and recovery in a family coping with addiction over many years.

The Amazon Studios film will be released in theaters on October 12th.