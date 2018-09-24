Top Stories
Sam Smith Breaks Silence on Brandon Flynn Breakup: 'It's Still Quite Raw'

Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Bare Their Beach Bodies, Engage in PDA in Italy

Meet the 13 Contestants on 'Dancing With the Stars' Season 27

Mon, 24 September 2018 at 10:02 pm

Tinashe Ties for Top Score on Night One of 'Dancing With the Stars' (Video)

Tinashe is off to a great start on Dancing With the Stars!

The 25-year-old singer performed with her partner Brandon Armstrong during night one of the new season on Monday (September 24) in Los Angeles.

Tinashe and Brandon performed a jive and earned a score of 23 out of 30 possible points. The pair tied with football player DeMarcus Ware and partner Lindsay Arnold for the top score of the night.

This is Brandon‘s first season as a pro on Dancing With the Stars following several seasons as a member of the troupe.
