Tom Hardy Surprises Young Fans at Lollipop Theater Event!

Mon, 24 September 2018 at 9:18 pm

Tom Hardy teamed up with Lollipop Theater Network to surprise some young fans!

The 41-year-old Venom actor shared his new movie with the group at Sony Square NYC on Monday afternoon (September 24) in New York City.

Tom and the kids got a tour of the innovation studio, where they got the chance to turn into Venom themselves!

Lollipop Theater Network is an organization that helps to bring movie magic to hospitalized children with chronic or life-threatening illnesses.

For more information, visit lollipoptheater.org.
Photos: Starpix
