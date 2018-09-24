Top Stories
Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Bare Their Beach Bodies, Engage in PDA in Italy

Dakota Johnson & Chris Martin Catch Beyonce & Jay-Z's Concert

People’s Choice Awards Nominations 2018 - Finalist Nominees Revealed!

Mon, 24 September 2018 at 2:30 pm

Yara Shahidi Does Not Want to Run for President - Here's Why

Yara Shahidi Does Not Want to Run for President - Here's Why

Yara Shahidi sits down for an interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, airing today (September 24).

The 18-year-old actress was asked if she wants to be President one day after Oprah Winfrey endorsed her.

Oprah was asked what gives her hope and she said, “Yara Shahidi of course, I hope I’m still around when she becomes President of the United States – and that is going to happen – if she wants it to.”

Yara said she would like to be “policy adjacent… I don’t want to be in the White House but right next to it would be fun.”

She added, “I feel like there are so many ways to influence policy that is not theoretically in a political position, so maybe think tank is kind of where I want to be.”
yara shahidi ellen interview 02

Photos: Michael Rozman/Warner Bros
Posted to: Ellen DeGeneres, Yara Shahidi

