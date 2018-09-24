Yara Shahidi Does Not Want to Run for President - Here's Why

Yara Shahidi sits down for an interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, airing today (September 24).

The 18-year-old actress was asked if she wants to be President one day after Oprah Winfrey endorsed her.

Oprah was asked what gives her hope and she said, “Yara Shahidi of course, I hope I’m still around when she becomes President of the United States – and that is going to happen – if she wants it to.”

Yara said she would like to be “policy adjacent… I don’t want to be in the White House but right next to it would be fun.”

She added, “I feel like there are so many ways to influence policy that is not theoretically in a political position, so maybe think tank is kind of where I want to be.”