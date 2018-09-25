'Almost Famous' Broadway Musical In the Works!

A Broadway musical based on the beloved movie Almost Famous is in the works!

Cameron Crowe, who wrote and directed the 2000 movie, will write the book for the musical. Tony Award winner Tom Kitt will write the music and collaborate with Crowe on the lyrics.

English theatre director Jeremy Herrin will be directing the musical.

Almost Famous starred Kate Hudson, Billy Crudup, Frances McDormand, and Patrick Fugit. It followed the story of a teenage journalist writing for Rolling Stone and working on a story about the fictional rock band Stillwater.

Crowe won the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay for his work on the film.