Amber Heard & Ellie Goulding Get Honored at Fashion 4 Development's First Ladies Luncheon 2018!

Amber Heard strikes a pose on the red carpet while attending the Fashion 4 Development’s 2018 Official First Ladies Luncheon at The Pierre Hotel on Tuesday (September 25) in New York City.

The 32-year-old Aquaman star was joined at the event by fellow honoree Ellie Goulding, as well as Aldis Hodge.

Organized by Evie Evangelou, the gathering underscores messages of women’s empowerment, sustainability and environmentalism.

The event also featured a fashion show by the Commonwealth Fashion Exchange Project that featured 30 sustainable dresses made by designers from different parts of the world. Eco Age, Swarovski, Woolmark and Matches Fashion are helping to make the show possible.