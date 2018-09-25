Andrew Lincoln Could Return to 'The Walking Dead,' But Not for a Rick Grimes Cameo!

Top Stories
Andrew Lincoln could be returning to The Walking Dead for the new season, but not as an actor.

The 45-year-old actor, who has portrayed Rick Grimes on the show since season 1, announced he was leaving the show and revealed the reason why over the summer.

Now, Andrew revealed he’s going back to the Georgia-based set to shadow a director with the intention of directing a future episode!

“I’m going back,” he told EW. “I’m going back to shadow a director, and my intention is to direct next year.”

“I can’t be that far away because I can’t bear it,” Andrew joked about returning. “That’s how much I am invested in the show and the continuation of the story.”

The new season will premiere on Sunday (October 7).
