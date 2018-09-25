Andrew Lloyd Webber Reveals Which Roles Taylor Swift May Play in 'Cats' Movie

Composer Andrew Lloyd Webber is revealing some details about Taylor Swift‘s involvement in the Cats movie adaptation.

“We’re beginning to rehearse now,” Andrew told Vulture.

He added that Taylor might either play Bombalurina (the flirty cat) or the Demeter (the skittish cat). They sing “Macavity the Mystery Cat.”

“She’s going to play one or other of the ‘Macavity’ girls. Well, basically, [director] Tom Hooper thought it was a really good idea, and of course, she loves cats,” Andrew added. “We’ll see. I mean, I haven’t met her, so I’m looking forward to meeting her and seeing her [at work].”

The movie is also set to star Jennifer Hudson, James Corden and Ian McKellen, and will be released on December 20, 2019.