Tue, 25 September 2018 at 3:23 pm

Ashley Graham Gets Star Support at PrettyLittleThing Launch Party!

Ashley Graham Gets Star Support at PrettyLittleThing Launch Party!

Ashley Graham strikes a pose on the red carpet while attending her PrettyLittleThing x Ashley Graham: #EveryBODYinPLT Launch Party held at Delilah on Monday (September 24) in West Hollywood, Calif.

The 30-year-old model and entertainer was joined at the event by Vanessa Hudgens, Miguel, Casper Smart, Nelly, Larsa Pippen and Malika Haqq.

Ashley has teamed up with the retailer, PrettyLittleThing, on a 60-piece line of size inclusive clothing, shoes and accessories.

“I have to say I am so excited about this collaboration with PrettyLittleThing because it is size inclusive and it is so sexy,” Ashley said in a statement. “It will take you girls effortlessly from day to night and this has been such an amazing experience curing a range for ALL women!”
