Ben Affleck Completes First Month of Rehab: 'He's Taking Things More Seriously'

Ben Affleck has completed his first 30 days in rehab.

The 46-year-old actor has spent the majority of the past month at the facility but will reportedly be continuing his treatment.

While he has been given permission to come and go, getting help “is all that matters to him right now.”

“He seems to be taking things more seriously this time. He feels really bad and sorry about doing this because of the kids,” a source told Us Weekly.

Ben checked into rehab back in August with the help of ex Jennifer Garner and a sober coach.

His brother Casey recently opened up about Ben‘s experience, saying that he’s currently “doing great.”