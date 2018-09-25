Top Stories
Sam Smith Breaks Silence on Brandon Flynn Breakup: 'It's Still Quite Raw'

Sam Smith Breaks Silence on Brandon Flynn Breakup: 'It's Still Quite Raw'

Justin Bieber &amp; Hailey Baldwin Bare Their Beach Bodies, Engage in PDA in Italy

Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Bare Their Beach Bodies, Engage in PDA in Italy

Meet the 13 Contestants on 'Dancing With the Stars' Season 27

Meet the 13 Contestants on 'Dancing With the Stars' Season 27

Tue, 25 September 2018 at 4:30 am

Ben Affleck Completes First Month of Rehab: 'He's Taking Things More Seriously'

Ben Affleck Completes First Month of Rehab: 'He's Taking Things More Seriously'

Ben Affleck has completed his first 30 days in rehab.

The 46-year-old actor has spent the majority of the past month at the facility but will reportedly be continuing his treatment.

While he has been given permission to come and go, getting help “is all that matters to him right now.”

“He seems to be taking things more seriously this time. He feels really bad and sorry about doing this because of the kids,” a source told Us Weekly.

Ben checked into rehab back in August with the help of ex Jennifer Garner and a sober coach.

His brother Casey recently opened up about Ben‘s experience, saying that he’s currently “doing great.”
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Ben Affleck

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Katt Williams reportedly isn't cooperating with police in his gun investigation - TMZ
  • Dylan Sprouse had tons of support at the premiere of his new movie - Just Jared Jr
  • Josh Groban reacts to being the subject of one of Katy Perry's hit songs - TooFab
  • The reviews are in for Joaquin Phoenix's new movie - Lainey Gossip
  • This YouTuber just bravely came out as bisexual - Just Jared Jr
  • Justin Bieber is perfectly healthy - Gossip Cop