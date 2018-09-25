Ben Whishaw Covers 'Another Man's Romance & Ritual Issue

Ben Whishaw gets serious on the cover of Another Man‘s upcoming issue.

The 37-year-old actor graced the cover of the Romance and Ritual issue ahead of the release of his new film Mary Poppins Returns.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Ben Whishaw

In the shoot, styled by Alister Mackie and photographed by Willy Vanderperre, Ben showed his fashionable side in outfits from Dior.

The new issue of Another Man is set to hit shelves on September 27th.

Check out the cover photo below…