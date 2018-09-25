Bill Cosby Placed in Handcuffs as He Leaves Court Sentencing (Photos)

Bill Cosby is taken away in handcuffs after his sentencing at the Montgomery County Courthouse on Tuesday (September 25) in Norristown, Penn.

The 81-year-old disgraced comedian was found guilty of three counts of aggravated indecent assault for drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand back in 2004.

The judge sentenced Cosby to 3-10 years in state prison for his crime, and was also deemed a “sexually violent predator” by the judge.

It’s expected that Cosby was taken right to prison after the sentencing hearing ended just a few hours ago.