Blake Lively Visits the Statue of Liberty in Paris!

Blake Lively is looking so chic abroad!

The 31-year-old A Simple Favor actress visited the Statue of Liberty in Pont de Grenelle on Tuesday (September 25) in Paris, France.

Blake looked stunning in a plaid suit and a cross-bady bag.

Fun fact: the statue was given to the city of Paris in 1889 by the American community in Paris to commemorate the centennial of the French Revolution.

Blake is currently promoting her latest movie, A Simple Favor, which co-stars Anna Kendrick. The film hit theaters on September 14.