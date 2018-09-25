Top Stories
Lili Reinhart Reveals Her First Impression of Cole Sprouse (She Found Something About Him 'Annoying!')

Lili Reinhart Reveals Her First Impression of Cole Sprouse (She Found Something About Him 'Annoying!')

'Downton Abbey' Movie Begins Filming - First Set Photos!

'Downton Abbey' Movie Begins Filming - First Set Photos!

Chrissy Teigen Revealed When She &amp; John Legend First 'Closed the Deal'

Chrissy Teigen Revealed When She & John Legend First 'Closed the Deal'

Tue, 25 September 2018 at 1:53 pm

Blake Lively Visits the Statue of Liberty in Paris!

Blake Lively Visits the Statue of Liberty in Paris!

Blake Lively is looking so chic abroad!

The 31-year-old A Simple Favor actress visited the Statue of Liberty in Pont de Grenelle on Tuesday (September 25) in Paris, France.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Blake Lively

Blake looked stunning in a plaid suit and a cross-bady bag.

Fun fact: the statue was given to the city of Paris in 1889 by the American community in Paris to commemorate the centennial of the French Revolution.

Blake is currently promoting her latest movie, A Simple Favor, which co-stars Anna Kendrick. The film hit theaters on September 14.
Just Jared on Facebook
blake lively paris september 2018 01
blake lively paris september 2018 02
blake lively paris september 2018 03
blake lively paris september 2018 04
blake lively paris september 2018 05

Photos: INSTARimages.com
Posted to: Blake Lively

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Cardi B is still doing fashion week after Nicki Minaj fight - TMZ
  • Selena Gomez is taking a break from social media - Just Jared Jr
  • Pete Davidson is sharing intimate details about life with Ariana Grande - TooFab
  • Cardi B won’t do the Super Bowl Halftime Show unless she gets her own set - Lainey Gossip
  • Nick Jonas' little brother Frankie is so grown up - Just Jared Jr
  • Angelina Jolie isn't missing Brad Pitt - Gossip Cop