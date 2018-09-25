Bradley Cooper Joins 'A Star Is Born' Co-Stars at LA Premiere!

Bradley Cooper suits up in blue for the premiere of his new movie A Star Is Born!

The 43-year-old Avengers: Infinity War actor looked handsome at the event held at The Shrine Auditorium on Monday (September 24) in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Bradley Cooper

He was joined by his co-stars Rafi Gavron, Sam Elliott, Anthony Ramos, Andrew Dice Clay, Michael Harney, Willam Belli, Marlon Williams, and Lukas Nelson.

Bradley stars in the film and served as director, writer, and producer.

A Star Is Born follows a musician who helps a young singer and actress find fame, even as age and alcoholism send his own career into a downward spiral. Don’t miss it when it hits theaters on October 5!

25+ pictures inside of Bradley Cooper and more at the event…