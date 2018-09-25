Top Stories
Sam Smith Breaks Silence on Brandon Flynn Breakup: 'It's Still Quite Raw'

Sam Smith Breaks Silence on Brandon Flynn Breakup: 'It's Still Quite Raw'

Justin Bieber &amp; Hailey Baldwin Bare Their Beach Bodies, Engage in PDA in Italy

Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Bare Their Beach Bodies, Engage in PDA in Italy

Meet the 13 Contestants on 'Dancing With the Stars' Season 27

Meet the 13 Contestants on 'Dancing With the Stars' Season 27

Tue, 25 September 2018 at 1:34 am

Bradley Cooper Joins 'A Star Is Born' Co-Stars at LA Premiere!

Bradley Cooper Joins 'A Star Is Born' Co-Stars at LA Premiere!

Bradley Cooper suits up in blue for the premiere of his new movie A Star Is Born!

The 43-year-old Avengers: Infinity War actor looked handsome at the event held at The Shrine Auditorium on Monday (September 24) in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Bradley Cooper

He was joined by his co-stars Rafi Gavron, Sam Elliott, Anthony Ramos, Andrew Dice Clay, Michael Harney, Willam Belli, Marlon Williams, and Lukas Nelson.

Bradley stars in the film and served as director, writer, and producer.

A Star Is Born follows a musician who helps a young singer and actress find fame, even as age and alcoholism send his own career into a downward spiral. Don’t miss it when it hits theaters on October 5!

25+ pictures inside of Bradley Cooper and more at the event…

Just Jared on Facebook
bradley cooper joins a star is born co stars at la premiere 01
bradley cooper joins a star is born co stars at la premiere 02
bradley cooper joins a star is born co stars at la premiere 03
bradley cooper joins a star is born co stars at la premiere 04
bradley cooper joins a star is born co stars at la premiere 05
bradley cooper joins a star is born co stars at la premiere 06
bradley cooper joins a star is born co stars at la premiere 07
bradley cooper joins a star is born co stars at la premiere 08
bradley cooper joins a star is born co stars at la premiere 09
bradley cooper joins a star is born co stars at la premiere 10
bradley cooper joins a star is born co stars at la premiere 11
bradley cooper joins a star is born co stars at la premiere 12
bradley cooper joins a star is born co stars at la premiere 13
bradley cooper joins a star is born co stars at la premiere 14
bradley cooper joins a star is born co stars at la premiere 15
bradley cooper joins a star is born co stars at la premiere 16
bradley cooper joins a star is born co stars at la premiere 17
bradley cooper joins a star is born co stars at la premiere 18
bradley cooper joins a star is born co stars at la premiere 19
bradley cooper joins a star is born co stars at la premiere 20
bradley cooper joins a star is born co stars at la premiere 21
bradley cooper joins a star is born co stars at la premiere 22
bradley cooper joins a star is born co stars at la premiere 23
bradley cooper joins a star is born co stars at la premiere 24
bradley cooper joins a star is born co stars at la premiere 25
bradley cooper joins a star is born co stars at la premiere 26
bradley cooper joins a star is born co stars at la premiere 27

Photos: Getty, INSTARimages.com
Posted to: Andrew Dice Clay, Anthony Ramos, Bradley Cooper, Lukas Nelson, Marlon Williams, michael harney, Rafi Gavron, Sam Elliott, Willam Belli

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Katt Williams reportedly isn't cooperating with police in his gun investigation - TMZ
  • Dylan Sprouse had tons of support at the premiere of his new movie - Just Jared Jr
  • Josh Groban reacts to being the subject of one of Katy Perry's hit songs - TooFab
  • The reviews are in for Joaquin Phoenix's new movie - Lainey Gossip
  • This YouTuber just bravely came out as bisexual - Just Jared Jr
  • Justin Bieber is perfectly healthy - Gossip Cop